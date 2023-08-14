School Will Begin Across SLO Co This Week 8.14.2023

Students will be returning back to school starting this week.

An advisory warning to drive carefully and be on the lookout for children traveling to and from school during early morning and afternoon hours. Make sure to prepare accordingly for increased traffic.

Atascadero unified school district’s first day will be today.

The school districts in Paso Robles, Shandon, the San Luis Coast, San Luis Obispo, and Lucia Mar will begin on Thursday, August 17th. Templeton school district begins the latest on August 22nd.