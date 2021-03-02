Schools Reopen 3.02.2021

Governor Gavin Newsom announces that schools will be pressured to reopen this spring. He’s allocating $6.6 billion dollars to provide incentives to schools which reopen by April first.

In most areas, the barrier to reopening schools is the teacher’s union.

The LA teachers union said they wanted several changes before teachers return to school. They wanted the city to de-fund police. They wanted single-payer government provided health insurance. They wanted the shut down of publicly funded privately-operated charter schools. And they demand new programs to address alleged systemic racism.

The Centers for Disease Control says schools do not pose a risk. The CDC says teachers do not have to be vaccinated to return to school. Meanwhile, some districts are looking at options. The Glendale school district, for instance, is setting protocol for reopening regardless if the teachers union accepts the plan.

The governor wants schools to reopen, nearly one year after he closed them. The California teachers union may be the greatest stumbling block.

In Paso Robles, sixth graders are scheduled to return to Flamson middle school Thursday and Friday for orientation.