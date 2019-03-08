Scottish Rapist 3.08.2019

Earlier this week, we reported on an accused rapist from Scotland who allegedly disappeared while swimming in the ocean near Carmel.

This week in the north county, several reports of a person with a Scottish accent going door-to-door selling home improvement repairs in the north county. One Morro Bay woman accused him on social media of being Kim Gordon, the missing rapist.

Paso Robles police chief Ty Lewis and the San Luis Obispo sheriff’s department saying not so. Chief Ty Lewis says he’s received several reports, but calls it a case of mistaken identity.

Kim Gordon disappeared late last month. The Monterey county sheriff’s department received a call from his son who reported him missing after going night swimming at Monastery beach in Carmel. Gordon is facing two dozen counts of rape in his home country. The Monterey county sheriff’s department is investigating allegations that he faked his death.