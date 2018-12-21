Scotty’s Barbecue 12.21.2018

Scotty’s Barbecue in Atascadero was vandalized early Thursday morning.

Damage estimated at 2-3 thousand dollars. Someone apparently smashed a window and broke a beer cooler. No one entered the business. Nothing was stolen. A passerby contacted police around 5:20 yesterday morning. The police arrived in a few minutes.

Owner Jason Heard says the window is boarded up until they can replace it. Scotty’s barbecue is open for business as usual. Atascadero police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism to call the police department.

Those who like Scotty’s Barbecue are encouraged to patronize the restaurant this holiday to help them pay for a new window and beer cooler.