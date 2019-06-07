Sea Lion 6.07.2019

In Morro Bay Wednesday, a young sea lion crawled up onto the Embarcadero. Morro Bay police picked up the sea lion. The animal was turned over to the Marine Mammal Center, where it was given the name Gunther.

A spokeswoman at the Marin Mammal Center says veterinarians will examine Gunther to determine if it is healthy. She says it appears to be malnourished. The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito is caring for about 160 animals. About half of those are sea lions. The numbers this year are higher than normal.

Sea lions generally stay with their mother until they’re about 9 or 10 months old. Then, they’re on their own. If you see a sea lion behaving abnormally, your encouraged to keep your distance from the animal and call the Marine Mammal Center in San Francisco.