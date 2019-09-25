Sea Otter 9.25.2019

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released its 2019 sea otter census. There was a slight decline in the sea otter population.

Since California sea otters are listed as endangered species, fish and wildlife experts have been doing surveys on the sea otter population since 1983 to keep track of their population trends.

Environmental scientist, Mike Harris says, “we believe the great white shark population is rebounding, the growing population of great whites is overlapping with the existing sea otter habitat.”

Harris says those interactions have increased significantly over the past few years.

Some state legislators are suggesting a wellness pool for the great whites to calm them down and reduce their appetite for sea otters.