Sea Otters 10.31.2018

Otters win again. That’s how the director of the Monterey Otter Project describes it.

The US supreme court declines a petition to reconsider a ruling by the ninth circuit court of appeal to reinstate a no otter zone that stretched from Point Conception south to the Mexican border.

Steve Shimek of the Monterey Otter Project says the no otter zone would have prevented the recovery of the sea otter population, which was nearly decimated by the fur trade back in the 1800’s. In the 1930’s, fewer than 50 sea otters were found in ocean off Bixby Creek in Big Sur.

Today there are more than 3,000 living on the central coast. And they’re multiplying. Before they were hunted for their thick pelts, their habitat stretched from Baja to Alaska. Unfortunately, the otters eat voraciously. They have destroyed the abalone population, partly because they don’t care about the size of a shell fish. And they are competing with urchin divers.

Fisherman, the navy and others created the no otter zone in 1987. That ended in 2013. The supreme court upholds that termination.