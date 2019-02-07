Seabirds 2.07.2019

Injured seabirds are washing on on local beaches covered in oil.

Pacific Wildlife Care in Morro Bay has received more than a dozen of the birds. The oil is not from an offshore oil well, a tanker or a pipeline. The oil is from “seeps”. Natural occurring leaks of oil from the ocean floor that are common in the Santa Barbara channel. The seeps occur during strong storms, like the recent ones to hit the central coast.

If you see a sick, injured or oiled bird, your advised to contact the Pacific Wildlife Care hot line.