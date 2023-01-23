Search Continues For Kyle Doan 01.23.2023

The search continued through the weekend for the missing five year old boy who disappeared in flood water in San Marcos creek while on his way to school in San Miguel. The car his mother drove was inundated by flood waters, and he was swept way.

The search continues in the Salinas riverbed near the confluence of San Marcos creek just north of Paso Robles. Almost 300 people took part in the search, including deputies from 10 sheriff’s departments, the California Office of Emergency Services and Cal Fire.

Still no sign of the boy.

That search will continue this week.