Sebastians 8.05.2019

Sebastian’s building in San Simeon is getting renovated. The Hearst Winery tasting room and the 140-year-old post office are moving temporarily. The building will be updated with new roofing, plumbing, foundation, piping and electrical work. The building dates back to 1878.

The US post office is conducting a public meeting at 11:30 this morning at Sebastians parking lot to discuss where to locate the new postal service. The tasting room will temporarily move to the Hearst warehouse. Paso Roblan Jim Saunders says people will enjoy the view from the warehouse, which he says is spectacular.

The general store first began operating in 1873. Leopold Frankl expanded the business in 1878. Frankl bought a store abandoned by Portuguese whalers on San Simeon point and moved it to add on to his store. In 1878, oxen pulled the store on skids from the Rocky point to its current location.

In 2009, the Hearst corporation bought the store from the Sebastian family.