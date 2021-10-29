Sebastian’s Store 10.29.2021

Don’t know if the old Sebastian’s store in San Simeon store is haunted, but it’s old enough. The building was moved this week so that a concrete foundation could be put underneath it.

The building was actually built in the 1860’s as part of a Portuguese whaling village on the west end of the peninsula, where the resident could see whales swimming up and down the coast.

The building was moved inland in 1878, and became a general store. It was actually two stores that were joined together to make one big one.

Scott heavy movers lifted it up Tuesday, and then moved it Wednesday afternoon so they can prepare the foundation.

Archeologists looked for artifacts after it was lifted off its foundations. All they found were some coins from the 1950’s.

The Hearst Ranch people hope that the store will reopen in June or July of next year.

They still have a lot of work to do on the property.