Section of South River Road Closed Tomorrow 02.12.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that a section of South River road, from Navajo to 13th street, will be closed tomorrow from 8 am to 3 pm.

The closure’s period is intended to minimize disruptions during peak traffic hours. The city has hired a contractor to assist in the removal of a rock outcrop located at the top of the hillside slope, with the goal of dislodging the rock block, letting it fall to the roadway below, and cleaning up the resulting debris.

The city says that the removal of the rock block will greatly increase the safety of travelers using the corridor. Traffic controls will be actively enforced during the preparation period.