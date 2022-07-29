Seller of Fentanyl Indicted 07.29.2022

The United States attorney’s office in Los Angeles has indicted 24-year-old Timothy Clark Wolf of Paso Robles on the charge of selling fentanyl causing death.

Cammie Velci of Atascadero talked with KPRL about the death of her son, Emilio Velci, who bought what he thought was a painkiller from a co-worker at a Paso Robles restaurant. Cammie Velci says her son Emilio was not a drug abuser.

Velci has spoken out publicly about the dangers of fentanyl to people in the north county.

Yesterday, the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s offices announces, the US federal attorney’s office in Los Angeles has indicted the man who sold Emilio Velci the counterfeit pill which killed him just before his 20th birthday.