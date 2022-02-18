Semi-truck Knocks Out Power to Shell Beach 02.18.2022

An 18-wheeler truck exiting Highway 101 got caught on a power line on Shell Beach Road near Spyglass Drive early Thursday morning, causing power to go out in most of Shell Beach.

Around 7:35 a.m. the semi-truck snagged a power line, bringing one pole down and bending two others. There were no reports of injuries as a result of the accident. The southbound Spyglass Drive offramp was closed, along with a portion of Shell Beach Road while PG&E did repairs.

More than 1,000 homes in the area lost power because of the incident, and power to more than 350 homes in the area wasn’t restored until almost midnight.