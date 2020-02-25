Senate Bill 207 – 2.25.2020

The primary election is one week from today, but that doesn’t mean you have to register to vote before then. You can register on election day itself, which has inspired concerns about ballot harvesting by progressives. An issue which has manifested in recent elections.

Meanwhile the laws keep changing. San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder Tommy Gong tells KPRL about Senate Bill 207, which was just signed into law recently. County clerk recorder Tommy Gong talking about SB 207 which puts a new wrinkle in the California primary.

