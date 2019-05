This Sunday, Sensorio opens off 46 east.

The colorful solar-powered light show was created by artist Bruce Munro. The field of light will be on display Wednesdays through Sundays until next January. Its open from 7 to 11.

Walkways around the landscape guide you through the light show.

Adult admission is $27 Wednesday and Thursday. $30 Friday through Sunday. Children under two are free. Prices for older children are reduced, as well.