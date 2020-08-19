Sergeant Michael Smiley 8.19.2020

In Arroyo Grande, a police sergeant who was shot during the active shooter incident in Paso Robles was recognized by AG city officials

The city of Arroyo Grande says sergeant Michael Smiley was on the regional swat team that assisted in the search for an active shooter in Paso Robles. During the search for the shooter, Smiley was hit by gunfire in the calf on June 11th.

Three other officers from various agencies were also injured and a Paso Robles homeless man was shot and killed during the two-day shooting spree, which ended when the suspect was shot and killed.