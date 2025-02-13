Several Budget Changes Recommended To Templeton CSD 2.13.2025

February 18, 2025 Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District’s next regular meeting is February 18th at 7 pm.

The board is being presented with mid-year budget reviews and adjustments recommended by staff. These include adjustments to water, wastewater, administration, and fire services.

The largest increase is to the fire fund, which is asking for around a $100,000 in funding increases, primarily for overtime and asset replacement. $40,000 is due to overtime overtime from recent out of county assignments, and $30,000 is for additional station coverage needed for vacations and sick leave.

Other budget adjustments range from $8,000 to $32,000.

You can attend the CSD’s meeting in person, or through zoom online.