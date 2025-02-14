Several Roads Closed in the North County From Recent Storms 2.14.2025

With the recent atmospheric river bringing over an inch of rain here in San Luis Obispo county, several roads in the north county have been closed:

The east side of 5301 Santa Rita road has been closed as of 9:17 yesterday morning. No reopening time has been given as of 9 am Friday, February 14th.

Salinas avenue near Eddy street in Templeton was previously closed, open as of 8:26 am Friday, February 14th.

A significant portion of Cypress Nountain drive between Santa Rosa Creek road and Klau Mine road, closed since 11:23 am Thursday, February 13th. No reopening time has been given as of 9 am Friday, February 14th.

Closure information comes courtesy of the California Highway Patrol, and the county department of public works. They do not include cities.