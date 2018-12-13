Sewage Spill 12.13.2018

If you go to San Diego, don’t go in the ocean.

Millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled into Mexico’s Tijuana river and is flowing north into California. Swimmers and surfers there are urged to stay out of the ocean.

The sewage spill began late Monday. If it continues unabated, it will be the worst spill since early last year when coastal waters were tainted for weeks by a similar sewage spill in Mexico. The wastewater is supposed to be treated before it’s emptied into the river, however, since Monday six million gallons a day of raw sewage have spilled into the Tijuana river in Mexico.