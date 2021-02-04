Sewer Rates 2.04.2021

Paso Robles city council discussed a proposed sewer rate increase late into the night Tuesday. The decision was deferred to the next meeting, which will be held February 16th.

Toward the end of the discussion, councilman John Hamon raised the question of tying sewer rate increases to the consumer price index, the CPI. That’s the direction it’s headed.

And so in two weeks, February 16th, the Paso Robles city council will return to the discussion of increasing sewer rates.

For the small user, those who pay $14-16 dollars, the rate would initially go up 25%. Then 8% a year for four years.

Matt Thompson says those rates should be reviewed every five years to balance sewer rates with the cost of operation.