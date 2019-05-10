Sex Education 5.10.2019

The California Department of Education approves changes to the state’s sex education classes.

Some organizations call the new textbooks sexually explicit. They explain sex to students as young as kindergarten. The subject matter includes information about sex trafficking, sexual orientation and how to support transgenders, cross dressers, homosexuals and other non-conforming students in the classroom.

About 200 people protested at capital park in Sacramento against the revisions before Wednesday meets during which the changes were approved unanimously.