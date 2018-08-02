Sexual Assault Arrest 8.02.2018

An Arroyo Grande man arrested for sexual assault. 40-year-old Arthur Tiofila Rocha arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault on July 13th in San Luis Obispo.

The crime occurred on Osos street near Mitchell park at 5:45 that morning, when the suspect entered the victims’ residence and tried to sexually assault a woman at knife point. The victim and her roommate were able to resist the suspect and flee the apartment.

Police believe the attempted assault may be related to a sexual assault that occurred on July 8th in San Luis. In that case, a suspect entered a woman’s bedroom at 5:00 am. He sexually assaulted the victim at knife point.

Rocha was booked into the county jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, criminal threats and assault with the intent to commit rape. His bail was set at one million dollars. The investigations into the sexual assaults are ongoing.