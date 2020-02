In Shandon, high school students celebrate FFA week Friday with the Barnyard Olympics. Competition held in hay bale hurdlers, potato drop, cow pie toss, feed pan throw, long jump and other events. The finale was a tug-of-war with a five foot deep trench between the teams. The entire high school participated.

Middle schools students were able to watch the competition at Shandon high school Friday. The 25th annual barnyard Olympics.