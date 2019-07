The Gillis fire in Shandon is now 90% contained. It’s burned about one thousand acres near Shandon. The fire started Sunday afternoon on South Gillis road near San Juan road. Forward progress was stopped by 6:40 Sunday night.

Cal Fire’s Clint Bullard tells KSBY they’ll be out there again today. Cal Fire’s Clint Bullard says they hope to get the fire fully contained by six this evening.

The cause of the Gillis fire in Shandon is under investigation.