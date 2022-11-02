Shandon Shooting Update 11.02.2022

We learn more about the shooting in Shandon on the night of Halloween.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. At the time he was in the 200 block of Camatti street in Shandon. The shooting occurred about ten Nonday night.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the boy was alert and talking. Deputies performed first aid, and then had the boy airlifted to a local hospital. He’s now in stable condition.

The sheriff’s department says it’s an isolated incident, but they’d like to hear from anyone who has information about the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.