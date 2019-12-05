Shandon Stabbing 12.05.2019

The case against an Atascadero man who is charged with stabbing another man to death in Shandon is moving forward.

A San Luis Obispo county superior court judge yesterday upheld the murder charge against Kejuan Guy Bynum for the death of 23-year-old Cristopher Vento Wilson. Wilson was killed on Escondido Way in Shandon back in early June.

If he’s convicted, Bynum could get life in state prison. He entered a plea of not guilty but will be back before a judge again at his superior court arraignment.