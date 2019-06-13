Shandon Wildfire 6.13.2019

The McMillian fire near Shandon remains at 50% containment. The fire has burned 2,000 acres. Cal Fire says they expect to have full containment tonight.

The McMillan fire broke out around one near Shandon. It briefly closed highway 46. The westbound lanes were closed at Bitterwater road. The eastbound lanes were shut down at the Cholame Y. The cause is unknown.

Deputy chief Eric Cleveland tells the Tribune the north county is ripe for wildland fires. So, Cal Fire will be out again trying to contain the McMillan fire near Shandon. Right now it’s 50% contained at about 2,000 acres. Full containment expected tonight.