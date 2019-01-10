Shark Attack 01.10.2019

The surfer who survived a shark attack at Montana de Oro is talking about the experience. He says it occurred Tuesday morning as he was surfing off Sandspit beach with several friends. The 19-year-old Palos Verdes native has surfed since he was four, so it came is as a surprise. He says he never saw a splash. He turned and saw that the shark had one of his legs in its mouth. The shark bit down on the lower part of his leg and then up to his thighs. He says he kicked the shark in the head and pulled his left leg out of its mouth. Then the shark turned and gave him a full image of its entire torso, giant head, massive jaws and beady eyes. It was about 15-feet long.

KPRL asked 45-year-old former professional surfer Todd Potter of Templeton, ‘Are local shark attacks becoming more common?’ Potter says he doesn’t think there are more sharks, but there are more people surfing and there are more cameras, cell phones and more information about shark attacks. Regardless, he says it won’t keep him out of the water.