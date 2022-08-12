Shark Attack in Monterey Bay 08.12.2022

A shark attacks a man’s paddleboard in Monterey Bay.

The man and his dog were about 150 yards from the pier at Lovers Point Beach when the shark swam under the paddleboard, turned toward him, and chomped down on the flotation device.

The paddleboarder and his dog fell from the paddleboard into the water, but they quickly got back on the board and the man paddled back to shore. Neither one of them were injured.

Officials are examining what kind of shark it was and how big it was.

A 62-year-old man was attacked by a shark on June 22nd at the same location. Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. He was rescued by onlookers and transported to a hospital with shark wounds. That great white shark was estimated to be 14 to 15 feet long.

Steve Bruemmer, the triathlete, was released from the hospital after three weeks. He says he owes his life to the onlooker who quickly rescued him after the shark attack.