An ocean swimmer attacked by a shark in Pacific Grove this week. Steve Bruemer was swimming at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove around 10:00 Wednesday morning when he was attacked by a shark. The shark bit his stomach and leg.

Witnesses saw the shark attack and helped Bruemer back to the beach. He was taken to Natividad hospital.

A drone scanned the area, but did not locate the shark.

Lovers Point and the Sea Palm Turnout will be closed to the public until tomorrow.