Shasta Dam 12.27.2018

Plans for an improved Shasta dam may be derailed by an environmental law suit.

Two environmental groups are filing suit over the fate of Shasta salamanders. One of the groups asked back in 2012 that the salamanders be placed on the endangered list.

Environmentalists say raising the dam at Shasta lake would destroy the amphibian’s habitat and put them at risk.

The California wild and scenic rivers act of 1972 prohibits the 602 foot dam from going any higher, but the Trump administration is trying to raise the dam.

Congress approved 20 million dollars to increase the height of the dam.