Shell Beach Fatal 10.23.2018

A fatal accident occurred just before eight last night on southbound 101 just south of Spyglass drive in Shell Beach.

An unidentified woman from Oceano driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta lost control of the vehicle and it went over the edge of the roadway, down an embankment where it collided with a tree. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified. The CHP saying only that she’s a 26-year-old Oceano woman driving a 2003 VW Jetta.

The cause of the collision and sobriety of the driver are under investigation. The name of the driver will not be released until next of kin have been notified.