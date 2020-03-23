Shelter at Home and COVID-19 – 3.23.2020

The San Luis Obispo county health director reports the number of Covid-19 cases in the county has reached 27.

So far, no deaths reported. None have required hospitalization. In fact, scientists say 80-98% of those who get the corona-virus will have a mild case.

In Monterey county, they’ve only had a handful of corona-virus cases, but one person has died from the disease.

