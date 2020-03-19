Shelter in Place 3.19.2020

Shelter in place. That’s the order from San Luis Obispo county administrators. County counsel Rita Neal explains what you can do during this order by the county to shelter in place.

The list covers essential activities which you may engage in under the county administrators order to shelter in place.

County administrator Wade Horton says the order takes effect at five this afternoon. He anticipates the order will remain in effect for 30 days. Horton also announced the county has confirmed another case of Covid-19, the Wuhan China Corona-virus. That brings the total number in San Luis Obispo county to seven cases. To the north of us, Monterey county reports two cases. Santa Barbara county at last report identified three cases of Covid-19.

https://www.emergencyslo.org/en/shelter-at-home-order.aspx

https://www.emergencyslo.org/en/emergency-proclamations-declarations-and-orders.aspx?_mid_=454

https://www.ksby.com/news/local-news/san-luis-obispo-county-health-officials-issue-shelter-in-place-seven-coronavirus-cases-confirmed