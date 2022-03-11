Shelter In Place at Templeton School 03.11.2022

Earlier this week, there were two lockdowns at Templeton middle school because of some kind of threat. Dr. Gene Miller is principal at Templeton middle school. He says there have not been any threats since Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department suspects one individual is responsible for both threats early this week. One Monday and another Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact school officials or the sheriff’s department.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 503-8300.