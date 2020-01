Sheriff Ian Parkinson and several members of the sheriffs department attended a memorial for Andrew Holland Wednesday night.

Andrew Holland, you may remember, died in the county jail on January 22nd 2017.

The family sued the county and won a multi-million dollar settlement.

They spent part of that money trying to get Sheriff Ian Parkinson removed as sheriff.

But Wednesday night, the sheriff and the Holland family convened for a celebration of Andrew Holland at the sheriff’s department.