Sheriff Ian Parkinson 12.05.2018

As required by state law, San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson reported to the board of supervisors yesterday on immigration.

Parkinson outlined what his department can do, and what state and federal law prevents them from doing. The report by the sheriff comes after a new report is published by the census bureau on immigrants and welfare. It indicates that 63% of non-citizens are on welfare in the US. After ten years in the country, 70% of the non-citizens are still accepting some kind of welfare. Non-citizens are mostly illegal immigrants or immigrants who came to the US on some kind of student or work visa, and then never left.

The report by the census bureau released this week. One conservative pundit says the report shows that for many new immigrants, the American dream now includes welfare payments.