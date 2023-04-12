Sheriff Parkinson & Gangs 04.12.2023

Although the school resources officers deny the presence of gangs on the high school or middle school campus, and superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost calls them wannabe’s. San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson has a program to address gang activity in the county. It’s called GREAT. It stands for Gang Resistance Education And Training.

He works with students in elementary schools and middle schools to discourage their involvement in gang activity. Sheriff Parkinson’s GREAT program is implemented in Shandon, San Miguel, Oceano and other communities in the county.

The sheriff says gang activity is intense in the north county because it’s the boundary for north and south gangs. Nuestra Familia is based in Salinas to the north. The Mexican Mafia is to the south. That’s why recruiting is intense in the north end of the county.

Paso Robles school district does not have a program like Gang Resistance Education And Training.