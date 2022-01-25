Sheriff’s Department 01.25.2022

A civilian employee with the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department left their fire-arm unattended in the bathroom at the lobby of the jail. It was allegedly stolen by an inmate who had recently been released from the county jail.

51-year-old Matthew Goldsmith was arrested on Sunday for being drunk in public. He is the suspect in the disappearance of the weapon.

Deputies located Goldsmith in San Luis near Santa Rosa and Foothill boulevard. The fire-arm was recovered.

Goldsmith was arrested on charges of begin a felon in possession of a firearm.