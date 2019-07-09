Sheriff’s Department Identifies Body Found Sunday 7.09.2019

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department identifies the body found along Estrella road near Hog Canyon road in rural Paso Robles.

The body is identified as 20-year-old Primitivo Pacheco Ortego from the Paso Robles/San Miguel area. The body was found around 6:45 Sunday morning along Estrella road. Sheriff’s detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation at this time.

If you have any information regarding Pacheco Ortega’s whereabouts between Saturday and Sunday or any information regarding his death, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

En Espanol, si tenga informacion que pertenezca a donde estaba Pacheco Ortega entre el Sabado ye el Domingo o informacion de su muerte, por favor, contacte a la oficina del Sheriff.