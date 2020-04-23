Sheriff’s Investigation 4.23.2020

Another search warrant served yesterday morning in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart back in 1996.

San Luis Obispo county Kristin Smart disappeared after walking away from a party near the Cal Poly campus. She was a freshman living in the dorms. She was never seen again. The last person seen with her was another student, Paul Flores of Arroyo Grande. That’s whose home the sheriff’s department searched yesterday in San Pedro. Flores is regarded as a person of interest.

Although some believe that the case is being solved by a young pod caster, sheriff Ian Parkinson says the sheriff’s department has been actively working on the case since 1996. San Luis Obispo county sheriff Ian Parkinson says his department serving a search warrant yesterday at Paul Flores’ home in San Pedro. It’s the fifth search warrant served this year in the case, all related to Paul Flores.