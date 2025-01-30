Sheriff’s Office Arrests Suspect in Shooting Incident 1.30.2025

San Luis Obispo county sheriff deputies engaged with a suspect in a shooting incident yesterday evening at around 10 pm.

A release by the sheriff’s office says they responded to a report of shots fired near Templeton high school on the 1200 block of South Main street.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fired multiple shots at their vehicle, but no deputies were harmed. A second vehicle arrived and managed to hit the suspect with gunfire. The release says deputies provided medical aid to the suspect before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office says he is in stable condition, and no deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s major crimes unit will be investigating this incident further. As a result, the south end of Main street in Templeton past the high school will be closed to traffic, but the sheriff’s office says this should not impede traffic going to the school.