Sheriff’s Office Provides Update on Chase Through Montana de Oro Park 8.02.2024

The county sheriff’s office has released additional information regarding the chase that took place on Wednesday this week.

Reports came in of a suspicious vehicle in Los Osos, described as a military style tractor-trailer. Deputies were led on a chase through Montana de Oro state park at Sandspit beach, eventually arresting the driver.

He was identified as 63-year-old Patrick Kevin Vaness of Los Angeles, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail. Deputies say the vehicle is confirmed to be an M1070 heavy equipment transport vehicle designed by the US military. The vehicle in question was reported to be stolen in transit before it was delivered to the military in Southern California. Vaness will be charged with theft of the vehicle, valued at over five hundred thousand dollars.

The vehicle was removed from the beach at Montana de Oro state park yesterday after it was stuck in the sand due to its weight and size. No further information is available at this time.