Sheriff’s Office Recovers Partial Funds From Cryptocurrency Scam 9.13.2024

The county sheriff’s office released a statement of a cryptocurrency scam investigation that began in 2022.

On September 12th, the sheriff’s office received reports from victims of a financial scam in Los Osos. According to the sheriff’s office, the victims were contacted by a man, saying their family member had been arrested out of the area, and they would need to send money for bail and other expenses. The victims were directed to deposit cash into cryptocurrency ATM machines and send photographs of the receipts to the scammer, who then used the receipts to take control of the funds.

The sheriff’s office says about 17 thousand dollars in cash was deposited in this scam. After a two-year investigation, the detectives managed to make a partial recovery of 4 thousand 700 dollars to the victims, but there has been no word on the scammers.

The sheriff’s office encourages residents to contact them if a suspicious pop up or phone call demands money from them.