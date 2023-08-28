Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Phone Scam in SLO Co 8.28.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office released a statement warning residents of a phone scam in San Luis Obispo county.

Several reports say that the caller claims to be from the sheriff’s office, and contacts individuals to inform them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The caller then indicates that the resident can clear the warrant by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card.

The sheriff’s office says that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone regarding such matters, and that money or gift cards will never be requested in lieu of bail.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who receives a call like this to report it to their local law enforcement agency.