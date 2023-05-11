Sheriff’s Rodeo This Saturday 05.11.2023

The return of the sheriff’s rodeo to the Paso Robles event center.

Ian Parkinson says there are a number of law enforcement personnel in the north county who are also rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.

This year, the rodeo will include bull riding. When he was a TV anchor and reporter with KSBY, sheriff’s department spokesman Tony Cipola attended a bull riding camp in the south county. Many are hoping he’ll enter the bull riding competition at the sheriff’s rodeo Saturday night. His wife reportedly has mixed emotions about it.

The rodeo is 6-11 Saturday night at the Paso Robles event center. Tickets are $10 for adults.

Children 12 and under are free.

All San Luis Obispo county law enforcement personnel are free with a valid ID.

You can buy tickets at Eventbrite or at the door.

VIP tickets are $100 per person.