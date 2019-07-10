Sherry Gong 7.10.2019

Sherry Gong repays most of the money she allegedly embezzled from the Atascadero band Booster club. She admits to embezzling $32,554 dollars. Her attorney says she gave Atascadero police cashier’s checks for $28,500. if that’s the case, she still owes $4,054.

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office filed three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. Assistant DA Eric Dobroth says that Sherry Gong faces a maximum of four years and four months in the county jail if she’s convicted of all charges.

Sherry Gong is the wife of county clerk-recorder Tommy Gong. Sherry Gong says her husband had nothing to do with the embezzlement. He had no knowledge of it until after she met with Atascadero police. Court documents do not mention his name.