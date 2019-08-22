Sherry Gong 8.22.2019

Sherry Gong pleads guilty to three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. The 48-year-old wife of county clerk recorder Tommy Gong entered her pleas yesterday in San Luis superior court.

The district attorney’s office issues a news release saying that superior court judge Jacquelyn Duffy will grant Gong probation. Duffy made no promises how much jail time if any she would order at sentencing.

Gong allegedly embezzled about $32,000 dollars from Atascadero high school band’s Booster Club. She did not tell her husband about the embezzlement until after she was arrested.

Last April, she repaid $28,500 of the money. She faces up to four years and four months in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for October 2nd.