Sherry Gong Embezzles from Atascadero School Boosters 7.09.2019

The wife of San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder Tommy Gong admits she embezzled 32 thousand dollars from the Atascadero high school band Booster club. Sherry Gong was treasurer of the Greyhound school band Booster club. According to a statement released late yesterday by her attorney, she admitted her actions when she was interviewed by the Atascadero police department.

During the interview, she presented replacement funds in the form of cashier’s checks. After the meeting, her husband was informed of the embezzlement.

Clerk recorder Tommy Gong issued the following release, “My wife, Sherry Gong, is being charged for some criminal actions. I was not aware of this matter until I received a call from an Atascadero police department detective recently, and I am not implicated in these matters. He writes…”This is a painful personal matter, and I ask that my family and I be granted privacy regarding this matter. I deeply love and care for my wife and family and I will stand by her side and support her during this very difficult time.”

According to her attorney, “Sherry Gong feels great remorse and shame for her actions. She seeks to repay the school organization as soon as possible and wants to formally take responsibility for her mistakes”

In a press release, the district attorney’s press release says the case is being investigated by the Atascadero police department and prosecuted by a deputy with the district attorney’s public integrity unit.